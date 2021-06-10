Minister Murray releases Canada's Digital Government Strategy

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2021 - Digital Government

/CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to providing Canadians with the online service experience they expect in a digital age.

Today, the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Digital Government, released the Digital Government Strategy, "Secure, Reliable and Easy to Access: Transforming your Experience with the Government of Canada." This is the first iteration of a strategy detailing the work underway to modernize the digital capabilities of the federal government to deliver quality digital services to Canadians.

From July 2020 to February 2021, the Minister of Digital Government met with 60 stakeholders from the private sector, academia and various levels of government from across the country and around the world through a series of roundtables to talk about how the government can most effectively accelerate the move to digital. These conversations have helped shape the strategy and will inform the government's continued efforts. Ongoing engagement with digital government stakeholders will inform future iterations of the Digital Government Strategy.

Under the strategy, the work is organized into four areas:

Modernizing the way we replace, build, and manage major IT systems

Providing services to people when and where they need them

Taking a coordinated approach to digital operations

Transforming how we work by tackling long-standing institutional barriers to change and innovation

Work in these four areas will ensure the Government of Canada complements its existing in-person services with convenient, seamless digital services that are easier to access for citizens and businesses.

Quote

"Digital government is about modernizing and adapting the way we work to make the Government of Canada more responsive, resilient and better at serving people and businesses. This strategy unifies our efforts with partner departments and stakeholders to provide digital services that are secure, reliable and easy to use. It's a strong foundation on which to build now with the investments in digital transformation proposed in Budget 2021. I am pleased to release this strategy and look forward to the work ahead."

- The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Digital Government

Quick Facts

The Digital Government Strategy is operationalized through the renewed Digital Operations Strategic Plan (2021–2024) and supported by other foundational policy pieces, like the Digital Standards , the Policy on Service and Digital and the Policy on Government Security .

, the and the . The Digital Government Strategy is informed by Canada's engagement under the Digital Nations Charter, which Canada signed in November 2020 . The Charter commits Canada to work towards core principles of digital development, focusing on user needs, open government, and a commitment to share and learn from other Digital Nations.

engagement under the Digital Nations Charter, which signed in . The Charter commits to work towards core principles of digital development, focusing on user needs, open government, and a commitment to share and learn from other Digital Nations. Budget 2021 outlines an ambitious next phase for Canada's digital transformation, with over $2.5 billion in proposed investments in the highest impact services, like benefits, taxes and immigration, and over $1 billion of that amount in proposed investments dedicated to establishing a coordinated and informed centralized approach to this government-wide transformation effort.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Twitter: @DigitalCDN

YouTube: Digital government playlist

Web: Canada.ca/GCdigital

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat