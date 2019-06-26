Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada to meet with United States Attorney General in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians and Americans share common values of a just and equitable society. Continued collaboration, productive conversation and partnership between Canada and the United States on justice matters remain a priority for the Government of Canada.

Tomorrow, the Honorable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada will meet with William Barr, United States Attorney General. This meeting follows on an introductory call Minister Lametti had with Attorney General Barr on April 25th. They will discuss a broad range of matters including money laundering, data and privacy, crimes that target seniors, as well as the upcoming meeting of Ministers of the Quintet and Five Country Ministerial.

As part of the Government of Canada's work to modernize Canada's privacy laws, Minister Lametti will engage with U.S. experts on issues related to privacy reform. He will also meet with academics to discuss current trends in Canada-U.S. policy.

"Canada and the United States are two countries united by the foundational societal values of justice, the rule of law and democratic systems. I look forward to tomorrow's meeting with my counterpart, William Barr, United States Attorney General, and the opportunity to further our mutual interests."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

William Barr was confirmed as the 85 th United States Attorney General on February 14, 2019 .

also served as Attorney General under President . Tomorrow's meeting will be the fourth bilateral meeting between the Attorney Generals of Canada and the United States since November 2015 .

