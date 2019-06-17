Minister Rodriguez Announces Appointment of Quebec Regional Member to the CRTC

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced the appointment of Alicia Barin as Regional Member for Quebec at the CRTC.

GATINEAU, QC, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, today announced the appointment of Ms. Alicia Barin to the position of Regional Member for Quebec at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). Ms. Barin's five-year term will begin August 11, 2019.

Ms. Barin is a strategic business leader with more than 20 years of experience in the Canadian media industry. As a key member of Astral Media's senior management team from 2003 to 2013, she provided strategic and regulatory advice and also had direct involvement in most major operating and regulatory initiatives, service launches and business acquisitions. As one of the first female executives from a diverse background in the Quebec broadcasting sector, Ms. Barin has played a role in shaping our current broadcasting system and landscape and has been a model role for diverse youth across the province. Since 2013, she has worked in corporate affairs for ÆCO Project Management Inc. and Barin Architecture + Design, applying her entrepreneurial skills in the transition of two small businesses into medium-sized businesses. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from McGill University, a Masters degree in Program Management at the Université catholique de Louvain (Belgium) and an Honours degree in Business Administration from Western University.

The CRTC is an administrative tribunal that regulates and supervises broadcasting and telecommunications on behalf of Canadians. The commission is dedicated to ensuring that media content creators and consumers have access to a world-class communication system that promotes innovation and enriches their lives.

This appointment was made under the Government of Canada's new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach supports open, transparent and merit-based selection processes that strive for gender parity, reflect Canada's diversity and support ministers in making appointment recommendations for positions within their portfolio by providing them with information and referrals.

Quotes

"Ms. Barin's extensive experience in the media industry as well as her expertise in Canadian broadcast policy and regulatory affairs will be strong assets to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. In her role as Regional Member for Quebec, I am confident she will support the CRTC's mandate and help address the challenges of the digital age."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

Quick Facts

The CRTC's senior roles are Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson (Broadcasting) and Vice-Chairperson (Telecommunications). There can be up to 13 full-time commissioners, who are appointed by the Governor in Council.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 17 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor-in-Council Appointments website. Those interested can apply online .

