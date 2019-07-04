|
04.07.2019 22:34:00
Minister Wilkinson Attends the Fraser Watershed Initiative Restoration Conference
VANCOUVER, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, attended and delivered a speech at the Fraser Watershed Initiative Restoration Conference today, along with Indigenous leaders, industry leaders and local non-governmental organizations. British Columbia's Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Lana Popham, was also in attendance
Minister Wilkinson addressed the Canadian government's achievements in habitat and biodiversity restoration, including the recently announced BC Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund. Through this joint Government of Canada, and Government of British Columbia Fund we are investing in community and industry led solutions to restore the health of wild fish stocks and fish habitat across the province. This includes a focus on maintaining the integrity of the Fraser River salmon run as a crucial component of the Pacific wild salmon lifecycle.
The Fraser River is an integral part of the province's ecological landscape, and an important piece of British Columbia's identity. The government is keen to support the ongoing discussions around watershed restoration, conservation of critical habitats, and collaborative governance.
This conference seeks to enhance the dialogue on ways to restore the Fraser Watershed to better environmental and economic health.
SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region
