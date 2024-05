Ministers apologise and return £7,000 in benefits to woman, 93, with dementia

Exclusive: Elderly woman was allowed to run up debts in ‘disturbing’ case, the latest to emerge in Guardian investigationGovernment ministers have formally apologised and repaid £7,000 to a 93-year-old woman whom they held responsible for running up benefits overpayment debts even though they were told she had dementia and was unable to manage her affairs.The case, which the minister for disability, Mims Davies, admitted was “disturbing”, was brought to light by the Guardian as part of its investigation into carer’s allowance overpayments. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel