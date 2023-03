Ministers reportedly scrap plan to bring forward rise in UK state pension age

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Falling life expectancy and fears of voter unhappiness thought to be behind rethink about increase to 68 late next decadeMinisters have reportedly delayed plans to bring forward a rise in the state pension age amid falling life expectancy in the UK.The state pension age, which is currently 66, was due to rise to 68 after 2044 but reports earlier this year suggested ministers had planned to bring the increase forward to between 2037 and 2039. Continue reading...