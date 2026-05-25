BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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25.05.2026 08:00:17
Ministers urged to act as households in Great Britain face energy bill ‘anxiety’
Under government’s price cap typical gas and electricity bills are forecast to rise by £209 from this summerMinisters face growing calls to cut utility bills as millions of households in Great Britain face energy cost “anxiety,” with gas and electricity costs forecast to rise to almost £1,900 from this summer.The typical dual-fuel bill is expected to climb by nearly 13% under the government’s energy price cap, adding £209 a year to household costs, in a blow to families already hit by rising prices for essentials. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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