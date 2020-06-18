Ministry of Foreign Affairs Press Statement: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Participation in the Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers' Meeting on COVID-19

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan participated in the Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The meeting, which was co-chaired by Indonesia Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi in her capacity as country coordinator for ASEAN-Russia Dialogue Relations, and Russia Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, was held via videoconference.

The Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries, as well as information and best practices on dealing with the outbreak. They noted the grave socio-economic impact of COVID-19, and emphasised the need for ASEAN and Russia to work closely together to address post-pandemic economic recovery.

At the meeting, Minister Balakrishnan welcomed ASEAN-Russia cooperation to address the COVID-19 pandemic, in areas such as the exchange of information, the use of technology and vaccine development. Minister Balakrishnan also emphasised the importance of maintaining open and connected supply chains, especially for essential goods such as medical supplies and equipment, and food. In this connection, Minister Balakrishnan stressed the need to renew our existing commitment to closer economic integration and freer trade, which will facilitate the post-pandemic recovery of our economies.

