Miniter Group Welcomes Kelly Adams as Vice President of Insurance Tracking Operations

NORWELL Mass., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miniter Group today announces Kelly Adams has joined the company as the Vice President Operations and Tracking. Kelly will be responsible for the overall management of Miniter's Borrower-CentricSM insurance tracking operations.

Before joining Miniter Group, Kelly had twenty years of experience in the insurance operations, eleven of those overseeing Personal Lines and Billing Operations as the Director of Operations at Arbella Insurance Company. During this time, Kelly was responsible for strategically leading several large processing teams, vendor management, and independent insurance agent support initiatives.

Julianne Donley, President & CEO of Miniter Group, commented today:

"We so pleased that Kelly has joined the management team here at Miniter Group. Our insurance tracking operation is growing at record rates as the lending industry continues to adopt our Borrower-CentricSM approach to borrower insurance tracking. Kelly's past industry experience and proven leadership skills will lead the way as we provide excellent customer service to our lending clients and continue to gain market share in our industry."

Miniter Group is a leading provider of collateral risk transfer solutions to the lending industry, providing blanket and lender-placed insurance solutions to over 550 lenders in 41 states. Miniter's in-house software development team continues to work with lenders to enhance the Borrower-CentricSM Insurance Tracking System.

Miniter's solutions include Vendor Single Interest Insurance, Lender Placed Insurance, Collateral Protection Insurance, and Mortgage Impairment Insurance.

