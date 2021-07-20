MiniTool Power Data Recovery V10.0: Brand-New Interface and Better Data Recovery

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool® Software Limited today released the new version 10.0 of its Power Data Recovery software for Windows Home and Server users. MiniTool Power Data Recovery V10.0 comes with a brand-new interface, improves the result of FAT32 partition data recovery, and fixes some bugs to give users a better usage experience.

Brand-New Interface

The main interface of MiniTool Power Data Recovery is brand-new. It's more tidy and user-friendly.

All detected hard drives and devices are listed in the middle for selection. It lets users switch between Logical Drives and Devices tabs. Users can click Devices tab to select the whole hard disk or device to scan if they can't find the location. The program can automatically refresh and display the newly connected drive. You can also click the Refresh icon to manually refresh the list.

The Scan button changes. Now you can move your mouse to the target drive or device, and click the blue Scan icon to instantly start the scan.

If expanding the left column of the new MiniTool Power Data Recovery V10.0, a new tab named Utilities is displayed. MiniTool reveals some new small tools will be included in this section in the near future. The Scan Settings option that lets users choose specific types of files to recover is also moved to the left column. You can freely expand and collapse the left column.

Improved FAT32 Partition Data Recovery

The new version 10.0 of MiniTool Power Data Recovery deeply improves FAT32 partition data scan and recovery.

FAT32 is a popular file system used in various USB flash drives, memory cards, and other removable drives. MiniTool Power Data Recovery V10.0 can scan and recover deleted/lost data from the FAT32 partition more accurately. This helps users get back the mistakenly deleted or unexpectedly lost files, photos, videos, etc. from FAT32 drives with ease.

About MiniTool Power Data Recovery

Developed by MiniTool Software Limited, MiniTool Power Data Recovery helps users to recover deleted files or lost files from Windows computer local disk drives, external hard drives, SSDs, USB flash/pen/thumb drives, SD/memory cards of phones, cameras, and other digital storage devices. This program is designed to retrieve users' important data after mistaken deletion, system crash, virus infection, disk or file system error, and so on.

About MiniTool

MiniTool Software Limited specializes in providing computer software to meet users' demands in disk partition management, data recovery, computer backup & restore, data backup, video making/editing/converting/downloading, screen recording, etc. With more than ten years of development, it has gained millions of users worldwide.

