MiniTool Releases Brand New MiniTool Video Converter in July 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool® Software Limited releases a free video converter - MiniTool Video Converter 2.0 in July 2020 to meet the users' needs of converting video or audio files quickly and safely.

MiniTool Video Converter has a clean, simple, and intuitive user interface and the built-in tool: Video Convert.

Video Convert provides various format support, fast conversion speed, and optional output quality, allowing users to quickly convert video and audio formats to adapt to different devices.

Video Convert

Video Convert supports various conversions between popular video and audio formats, such as conversions between different video formats, video to audio, conversions between different video formats as well as audio to video.

What's more, Video Convert also helps convert to devices, which enables users to easily make almost all video and audio files compatible with their mobile devices. When choosing the output format, the program offers multiple resolution presets for users to choose from.

If users are not satisfied with the output formats, they can choose to generate 1000+ new video or audio formats according to their preference. The output quality is guaranteed because the program supports lossless quality conversion.

Like most of its competitors, MiniTool Video Converter allows users to change some basic parameters for the output file as well. What makes it outstanding is that it supports converting up to 5 files at the same time.

Price & Availability

MiniTool Video Converter is totally free and contains no watermark. The downside is that it is only compatible with the Windows system currently. Now, MiniTool Video Converter is available at https://videoconvert.minitool.com/ for free download.

About MiniTool

Established in Canada, MiniTool® Software Ltd. is a dedicated software development company, aiming to provide users with the latest tech information and complete software solutions in partition management, data recovery, file backup, video production, as well as video conversion.

For more information about the company, please visit its official website:

https://www.minitool.com

