Minnesota and Auburn Players, Coaches Visit Kids at Tampa General Hospital

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Players and coaches from the Auburn Tigers and Minnesota Golden Gophers football teams helped bring some holiday cheer to patients at Tampa General Hospital today. In Tampa for the Outback Bowl, team members took a break from bowl practice and activities to spend time lifting spirits and talking sports.

"We love to see the kids' faces light up as these incredible coaches and athletes come into the room," said Jim McVay, the Outback Bowl's President & CEO. "We're proud that we can deliver these moments that make the Outback Bowl so much more than a game in our region."

Players went room-to-room distributing posters, pennants, t-shirts and signing autographs.

Representing Auburn were Coach Gus Malzahn & Kristi Malzahn, Marlon Davidson, Derrick Brown, Eli Stove, Daniel Thomas, Jeremiah Dinson, Noah Igbinoghene K.J. Britt, Bo Nix, Kam Martin, Arryn Siposs, Mike Horton and Marquel Harrell. Minnesota representatives included Coach P.J.Fleck, Heather Fleck, Tanner Morgan, Casey O'Brien, Thomas Barber, Mohamed Ibrahim, Seth Green and Winston DeLattiboudere.

The 2020 Outback Bowl will kick-off at 1:00 P.M. ET on January 1st in Raymond James Stadium. Tickets are available at http://www.Ticketmaster.com. For special ticket packages, contact the Outback Bowl office at (813) 874-2695.

More information on Outback Bowl events, area hotels, restaurants and attractions can be found online at http://www.outbackbowl.com. Fans can follow the teams throughout the week with daily updates and photo galleries on the Outback Bowl web site and on the Bowl's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

ABOUT THE OUTBACK BOWL:

The Outback Bowl attracts local fans and visitors from more than 40 states each year for the game and week of events while generating tens-of-millions of dollars in exposure for the region. The Bowl boasts the longest title sponsor in bowl game history, with Outback Steakhouse celebrating its 25th year with the game. The Bowl has contributed over $155 million to universities over its history and is estimated to have generated more than $1 billion in economic impact for the Tampa Bay area over this time. It has also contributed more than $1.5 million to area charities since 2016 and has committed to paying an additional $39 million to universities and donating at least $3 million more to charities through the 2026 game.

SOURCE Outback Bowl