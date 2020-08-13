Minnesota dairy community crowns 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brenna Connelly, a 19-year-old college student from Byron, Minnesota, representing Olmsted County, was crowned the 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way at a private ceremony that was streamed virtually on Aug. 12.

Connelly will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 3,000 Minnesota dairy farm families. She is the daughter of Craig and Heather Connelly and attends the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities.

Ten county dairy princesses from across Minnesota competed for the Princess Kay of the Milky Way title. Emily Benrud of Goodhue, representing Goodhue County, and Maggie Molitor of Rockville, representing Stearns County, were selected as runners-up.

Katherine Maus of Freeport, representing Stearns County, along with Benrud and Connelly, were named scholarship winners. Molitor was also named Miss Congeniality.

Throughout her year-long reign as Princess Kay of the Milky Way, Connelly will make appearances to help connect consumers to Minnesota's dairy farm families and bring dairy to life through conversations, classroom visits and various speaking engagements. Connelly will attend events both virtually and in-person, as it is safe to do so.

Connelly's first official duty as Princess Kay will be to have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter at the Dairy Building on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Aug. 13. Other finalists are scheduled to have their likeness sculpted as follows:

Friday, Aug. 14 : Taylor Jerde of Northfield , representing Dakota County

: of , representing Saturday, Aug. 15 : Maggie Meyer of Grove City , representing Meeker County

: of , representing Sunday, Aug. 16 : Maggie Molitor of Rockville , representing Stearns County

: of , representing Monday, Aug. 17 : Emma Friauf of Glencoe , representing McLeod County

: of , representing Tuesday, Aug. 18 : Valerie Sauder of Pine Island , representing Dodge County

: of , representing Wednesday, Aug. 19 : Rebeckah Schroeder of Caledonia , representing Houston County

: of , representing Thursday, Aug. 20 : Katherine Maus of Freeport , representing Stearns County

: of , representing Friday, Aug. 21 : Emily Benrud of Goodhue , representing Goodhue County

: of , representing Saturday, Aug. 22 : Mackenzie Craig of Alexandria , representing Douglas County

While sculpting is closed to the public, fans can tune in to watch the butter sculpting and ask questions of the finalists live on Princess Kay's Facebook page (facebook.com/princesskayofthemilkyway) at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.Minnesota sculptor, Gerry Kulzer, an artist and teacher from Litchfield will be sculpting all the finalists. Longtime sculptor Linda Christensen will be assisting Kulzer virtually from her home in California while he sculpts Connelly.

Midwest Dairy® represents 5,800 dairy farm families and works on their behalf to build dairy demand by inspiring consumer confidence in our products and production practices. We are committed to Bringing Dairy to Life! by Giving Consumers an Excellent Dairy Experience and are funded by farmers across a 10-state region, including Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. For more information, visit MidwestDairy.com. Follow us on Twitter and find us on Facebook at Midwest Dairy. For relevant conversations about issues and trends in the dairy community, listen to Dairy on the Air.

