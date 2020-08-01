Minnesota Doctor reports the 97% of fans surveyed voted for an updated Minnesota Twins 'Minnie and Paul' logo

EAGAN, Minn., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an informal poll of 150 fans, conducted by long-time Twins fan Charles E. Crutchfield, III, MD, the vast majority voted for a refreshed Minnesota Twins "Minnie and Paul" logo that is more racially and culturally sensitive and inclusive. The original design was done by Ray Barton, circa 1960. That was well before the civil rights movement in the United States. The Minnesota Twins have never updated their logo, which has not kept up with the times or reflect the true player composition of the team.

At the poll's conclusion, the results were clear: 97% voted for either an updated Minnie and Paul or a completely new logo.



85% preferred the modified logo.

12% preferred the development of a new and different logo.

3% preferred to keep the logo "as-is."

"In the new logo, we can see Tony Oliva, Rod Carew, Kirby Puckett, Torii Hunter and all the other great players throughout the Twins' history. It honors the original logo while celebrating the significant diversity and all of all Twins players' contributions and accomplishments throughout the years. In the updated image, I love Minnie's arm around Paul. I love the handclasp. I love the friendship of the 2 teammates. In these stressful times, we could all use a little friendship and a little 'getting-along' like these 2 (racially different) buddies. It is a simple yet very powerful image," proclaims Dr. Crutchfield.

The results have been shared with the Minnesota Twins Baseball Organization.

About Charles E. Crutchfield III, M.D. - Dr. Crutchfield is a long time Minnesota Twins fan and season ticket holder for the past 20 years.

