Minnesota Vikings Inspire New HydroWorx Plunge Line Designed For Athletic Recovery

A key focus for elite athletes and athletic trainers is recovery, returning to peak condition following games and strenuous workouts in preparation for the next game. Aquatic therapy is a key element in player care and essential swift recovery.

HydroWorx is the market leader in professional sports aquatic therapy. Currently twenty-seven out of the thirty-two professional football teams in the U.S. rely on HydroWorx aquatic therapy products to care for their elite athletes.

"Athletic trainers and athletes depend on our hydrotherapy solutions to accelerate healing and recovery," said Timothy McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer for HydroWorx. "As part of our Recovery™ line of plunge products, the new Rejuvenate™ plunges were inspired by customer feedback and represent our most advanced and configurable plunge solutions to date. There is increased demand in athletics for additional customization in plunge recovery solutions. The Rejuvenate™ line of plunges meets these needs." added McCarthy.

Athletic trainers and athletes require the best in conditioning solutions along with faster and more efficient recovery. This is why sports medicine professionals rely on HydroWorx technologies and the unique use of water to keep their players healthy and get them back in the game after an injury.

"The hydrotherapy area is probably the showpiece of our entire athletic training room. In addition to the HydroWorx 2000 underwater treadmill, we also selected the Rejuvenate™ hot and cold plunge products. We explored various plunge options but felt the size and depths of the HydroWorx best fit our needs. The hot and cold plunges are in-ground and fit up to fifteen athletes apiece," said Eric Sugarman, MS, LAT, ATC, Vice President, Sports Medicine/Head Athletic Trainer, Minnesota Vikings.

"Our customer engagement initiatives guided the design of new line of plunge products," said McCarthy. "We've expanded the line to include eight size configurations, including a 12'x28' model for larger programs in need of faster turnover for their athletes. Other important updates include configurability of stairs for improved traffic flow, ability to customize bench configurations and flexibility to accommodate local pool code requirements. These new plunges are designed for new construction or to accommodate existing facilities and replace outdated products, by fitting through existing doorways," says McCarthy.

Success for hydrotherapy requires a detailed understanding of team needs and objectives. At the outset and over the long term HydroWorx engages with each team to identify the best solutions for hot, cold and other water-based therapy solutions.

About HydroWorx

HydroWorx harnesses the power of water to accelerate healing and movement through unique and innovative technology by providing world class, evidence-based, products, services and education.

HydroWorx helps people achieve their potential by accelerating healing through our advanced and unique use of water. We design and manufacture the world's finest water therapy and conditioning equipment for the sports, healthcare, senior living and wellness markets. The company leads the industry in scientific research and data supporting the therapeutic and rehabilitative properties of water therapy. HydroWorx has sold products in 50 states and twelve countries. Among its extensive and elite client list are: Dr. James Andrews, renowned orthopedic surgeon; the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals, the U.S. Navy Seals, NASA, the Kennedy Krieger Institute, Manchester United, the NHL champion Washington Capitals, the NCAA men's basketball national champion University of Virginia, University of Notre Dame and Appalachian State. To learn more about HydroWorx, please visit http://www.hydroworx.com.

We make water work to help you achieve your potential.

