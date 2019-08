Minnesota’s Eastern Carver County Schools Renews AXA Equitable Life as Retirement Plan Provider

Eastern Carver County Schools in Carver County, Minnesota selected AXA Equitable Life, a leading financial services company, to continue as a retirement plan provider for its 403(b) and 457(b) supplemental retirement plans. As a plan provider, AXA Equitable Life will serve 450 educators with more than $12.9 million in assets (as of 3/31/19).

AXA Equitable Life has served as a plan provider to the Eastern Carver County Schools since 2008. Eastern Carver County Schools serves four cities in Carver County, in the southwest suburbs of Minneapolis. The entire plan consists of 760 active participants with $46.5 million in plan assets.

"Educators deserve to retire with dignity,” said Stephen Scanlon, Managing Director and Head of Group Retirement at AXA Equitable Life. "We are proud to continue to serve Eastern Carver County Schools with personalized advice and services to help them reach their retirement goals.”

"AXA Equitable Life’s expertise in the K-12 market made them a clear choice to remain as a retirement plan provider,” said Pam Jensen, Finance & Human Resource Manager, Eastern Carver County Schools. "We are committed to offering high quality retirement plans to our employees, and AXA Equitable Life’s licensed financial professionals and individualized service for our employees were important in factors in our analysis.”

AXA Equitable Life is the leading retirement plan provider in the K-12 market. The company’s Group Retirement business was created specifically to serve the unique retirement savings needs of K-12 teachers nearly 40 years ago. There are more than 1,000 AXA Advisors financial professionals who specifically focus on working with educators and school staff to provide holistic financial services. Many of these financial professionals have a personal connection to educators that has drawn them to this work.

About AXA Equitable Life

AXA Equitable Life is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH). Founded in 1859, the company is one of America’s leading financial services providers with 2.8 million customers and more than $208 billion of assets under management (as of 3/31/19). AXA Equitable Life’s mission is to help people retire with dignity, protect their families and prepare for their financial futures with confidence.

AXA Advisors, LLC (NY, NY 212-314-4600), member FINRA, SIPC. Annuity and insurance products, including those issued by AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company (NY, NY) (AXA Equitable) offered through AXA Network, LLC (AXA Network Insurance Agency of California, LLC; AXA Network Insurance Agency of Utah, LLC; AXA Network of Puerto Rico, Inc.). AXA Equitable, AXA Advisors and AXA Network are affiliated companies.

