|
08.06.2022 16:24:17
Minnie Van Service Connected By Lyft Returning To Walt Disney World
(RTTNews) - The hugely popular Minnie Van service, connected by Lyft, is set to return at the Walt Disney World by the end of the month after the service was paused in March 2020 due to COVID-19 related restrictions and lockdowns. The test rides for the red with white polka-dot vehicles are reportedly beginning this week.
Come June 29, the Minnie Mouse themed van service will begin transporting guests around the Walt Disney World Resort, with the service available for use throughout the property including to the Disney Resort Collection hotels and restaurants. However, the service to and from the Orlando International Airport will be currently unavailable.
The Minnie Van service is not included in the vacation package, but is easily available on request and payment through the Lyft app using a smartphone. The service is operational from 6.30 AM to 12.30 AM daily to get around the theme park's several properties.
As was done earlier, the guests can book the Minnie Van Service directly in the Lyft app to get around quickly and in style in a Disney-owned and operated vehicle, driven by a Disney Cast Member, to nearly any destination within Walt Disney World Resort.
The most convenient and personalized transportation option offers quick point-to-point drop-offs and pickups to whisk you around Walt Disney World Resort. The ride can be booked just by opening the Lyft App and selecting a Minnie Van or Accessible Minnie Van, as needed. Each Minnie Van comes equipped with two, complimentary child car seats for the littlest travelers.
The guests who want to utilize the Minnie Van Service for transportation throughout Walt Disney World Resort can review step-by-step directions on DisneyWorld.com.
The Minnie Van fleet was leased through an agreement with Disney corporate partner Chevrolet and the service began operations in July 2017. This service is the latest to return over the past several months with the resort slowly resuming more live entertainment or reopening restaurants.
