Minot State University to Leverage Automated Game Recaps from Data Skrive for Softball and Baseball Games

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minot State University and Data Skrive announced a partnership today that will utilize the tech company's patent-pending technology to publish automated game recaps for softball and baseball games during the 2020 season. By implementing Data Skrive's content automation solution, Beavers athletics will publish accurate and engaging summaries practically minutes after the final pitch.

By leveraging Data Skrives automated content platform for game recaps, occupied media staff members finally possess the space and capacity needed to work unburdened on research, interviews, feature stories, social posts, videos and more. Not only will the recaps save the university time, labor and money, but they will also generate more web traffic and feedback via accurate and grammatically clean content that engages coaches, parents, donors and recruits.

"Alums, parents and student-athletes are eager to consume Beavers athletics content, which is why we are thrilled to join forces with Data Skrive to publish their compelling recaps," said Andrew Petko, Assistant Director of Athletics for Internal Operations at Minot State University. "This partnership also provides coaches with concrete examples of our department's success when they are on the recruiting trail."

"We recognize those invested in Minot State athletics have an insatiable appetite for the latest happenings on the diamond," said Brad Weitz, Data Skrive CEO. "We are excited to produce comprehensive game recaps from in-between the foul poles that excites both Beaver Nation and top recruits from around the globe."

Minot State joins Data Skrive's ever-growing roster of leading academic institutions leveraging the patent-pending technology to automate content that reads as if it were crafted by a veteran journalist. The North Dakota-based school joins leading programs from around the country, including the University of Michigan, University of San Diego, University of California, Davis, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

About Data Skrive

Data Skrive is a SaaS technology platform producing contextually relevant, ready-to-publish content. Whether audiences want text, infographics, slide shows, or interactive content, the Data Skrive platform drives engagement. The Seattle-based company generates additional media-rich content for the Associated Press, college athletic departments, minor league baseball clubs and more. For more information, please visit https://www.dataskrive.com .

About Minot State University

Minot State University is a public university dedicated to excellence in education, scholarship, and community engagement achieved through rigorous academic experiences, active learning environments, commitment to public service and a vibrant campus life. For more information, please visit https://www.minotstateu.edu .

