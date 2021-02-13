Minsud Grants Stock Options

TSX-V: MSR

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Minsud Resources Corp. ("Minsud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 539,000 incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan to certain officers. The options are exercisable at $0.15 per share, all of which shall vest one-quarter (1/4) on February 12, 2021, one-quarter (1/4) on August 12, 2021, one-quarter (1/4) on February 12, 2022, and one-quarter (1/4) on August 12, 2022, and shall be exercisable for a term of five years in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. As of the date hereof, a total of 15,621,069 common shares of the Company are reserved for issuance under the Company's stock option plan and, after this new grant, 7,569,000 options will be outstanding.

About Minsud Resources Corp:

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo- Au-Ag Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. The Company also holds a 100% owned portfolio of selected early stage prospects, including 6,000 ha in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

