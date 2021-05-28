|
Minto Apartment REIT Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders
OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held on May 27, 2021 (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The voting results are as follows:
Nominee
Number of Units
Percentage of Votes Cast
For
Withheld
For
Withheld
Roger Greenberg
41,008,658
9,367,537
81.40%
18.60%
Allan Kimberley
50,325,298
50,897
99.90%
0.10%
Heather Kirk
49,553,887
822,308
98.37%
1.63%
Jacqueline Moss
49,550,387
825,808
98.36%
1.64%
Simon Nyilassy
48,155,124
2,221,071
95.59%
4.41%
Philip Orsino
41,989,936
8,386,259
83.35%
16.65%
Michael Waters
48,716,698
1,659,497
96.71%
3.29%
In addition:
- KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of the REIT;
- Unitholders approved a non-binding advisory "say-on-pay" resolution, thereby accepting the REIT's approach to executive compensation; and
- Unitholders approved the REIT's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan, which replaces the omnibus equity incentive plan that was introduced in July 2018 upon completion of the REIT's initial public offering.
About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: www.mintoapartments.com.
