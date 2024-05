Minutes General Meeting

Regulatory release

15 May 2024, 8.00 am CET

Kinepolis Group NV has held her Ordinary General Meeting on 8 May 2024. All proposed agenda items were approved.



The minutes of the meeting can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.

KINEPOLIS GROUP NV

Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels

Enterprise Number VAT BE 0415.928.179 RLP Brussels, Dutch speaking department

www.kinepolis.com/corporate - companysecretary@kinepolis.com