Minutes of the shareholders’ combined general meeting

The shareholders’ combined general meeting held on January 30, 2024 and chaired by Daniel Derichebourg approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, certified without reservation by the independent auditors, without making any changes. These financial statements were published in the annual financial report provided for by Article L.451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, which forms part of the 2022/2023 Universal Registration Document filed with the French securities regulator (AMF) on December 19, 2023 under number D.23-0863. This document is available on the Company’s website ( www.derichebourg.com ). The shareholders’ meeting also passed with the requisite majority all the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors, including:

the payment of a dividend of €0.16 per share, with the ex-dividend date scheduled for February 14, 2024 and payment on or after February 16, 2024;

renewal of the directorship of Compagnie Financière pour l’Environnement et le Recyclage (CFER) for a term of four years;

reappointment of BM&A as Principal Statutory Auditor and non-reappointment and non-replacement of Pascal de Rocquigny du Fayel as Alternate Statutory Auditor;

approval of the compensation paid in fiscal year 2023 or granted in respect of that fiscal year to each corporate officer;

approval of the compensation policy applicable to the Chief Executive Officer, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer and the corporate officers;

renewal of the share buyback program;

renewal of various financial authorizations and delegations of authority granted to the Board of Directors.

During the meeting, the Group’s General Management also answered questions put by shareholders.

In previous minutes of the shareholders’ meeting, the Company used to provide information on first quarter performance. However, the Company is currently unable to provide accurate information, as it is still making up the administrative delay caused by the temporary unavailability of its information system following the November 10, 2023 cyberattack. The incident has now been resolved.

The Company will communicate this information as soon as it is available.

The new lines launched during the previous fiscal year (fridge and freezer WEEE treatment in Bonneuil sur Marne, copper and aluminum cable shot-blasting in Escaupont, new more powerful shredding line integrating solid recovered fuel production in Saint-Pierre-de-Chandieu, aluminum sorting line in Coulombiers, new shears installed at several facilities) are gradually being ramped up and will strengthen the Group’s long-term strategic positioning.

