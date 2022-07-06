|
06.07.2022 15:00:00
Mira Winery Offers Chance to Win a "myMIRAcle Napa Wine Country Getaway"
Luxurious experience includes a three-day/two-night Napa Valley wine country experience for four
YOUNTVILLE, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mira Winery, a family owned, 16-acre estate in the heart of the Napa Valley, is offering the chance for one lucky winner to win a "myMIRAcle Napa Wine Country Getaway," a three-day/two-night luxurious wine country experience for four wine and food lovers.
"Our winery's name is inspired by the Latin root of 'miracle' and Greek for 'destiny' and we feel that our corner of wine country is its own little miracle—and a gorgeous destination," explains co-founder and winemaker Gustavo A. Gonzalez. "We created myMIRAcle as a fun way to share it with others."
The getaway package includes an intimate, guided Mira Estate Vineyard hike, winery tour and catered luncheon personally hosted by Gustavo; a two-night stay at the luxury Archer Hotel in downtown Napa; a delicious dinner at Bottega Napa Valley in Yountville and a 12-bottle wine luggage suitcase from FlyWithWine. Also included are roundtrip airfare for four and limo service; the approximate value is $5,000. For full details, eligibility requirements and to enter to win please visit https://miranapa.com/press/mira-winery-announces-the-mymiracle-napa-wine-country-getaway/.
About Mira Winery: Miracles happen every day. Mira Winery—a name inspired by the Latin root of "miracle" and Greek for "destiny"—is a warm and welcoming family owned, 16-acre estate in the heart of the Napa Valley, farming vineyards that were first planted to grapes in 1885. Co-Founder/Winemaker Gustavo A. Gonzalez's long-held approach to winemaking is one of intention, precision and artistry. Using only sustainably farmed, 100% Napa Valley fruit, Gustavo allows each wine to reveal itself in its own time as a deliciously magical snapshot of a time and place, meant to be shared now and for years to come. Inspired by the divine proportions of the "Golden Ratio" from building to barrel, this innovative winery offers visitors both a naturally beautiful simplicity and a sense of mysteries yet to be uncovered.
Media Contact: Mia Malm, Malm Communications LLC
mia@malmcomm.com
(707) 266-1320
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mira-winery-offers-chance-to-win-a-mymiracle-napa-wine-country-getaway-301581139.html
SOURCE Mira Winery
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll im Blick: US-Börsen beenden Handel im Plus -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die US-Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch fester. Der heimische Leitindex rutschte zur Wochenmitte letztlich ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete einen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.