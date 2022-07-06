Mira Winery Offers Chance to Win a "myMIRAcle Napa Wine Country Getaway"

Luxurious experience includes a three-day/two-night Napa Valley wine country experience for four

YOUNTVILLE, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mira Winery, a family owned, 16-acre estate in the heart of the Napa Valley, is offering the chance for one lucky winner to win a "myMIRAcle Napa Wine Country Getaway," a three-day/two-night luxurious wine country experience for four wine and food lovers.

Mira Winery is offering the chance to win a "myMIRAcle Napa Wine Country Getaway"

"Our winery's name is inspired by the Latin root of 'miracle' and Greek for 'destiny' and we feel that our corner of wine country is its own little miracle—and a gorgeous destination," explains co-founder and winemaker Gustavo A. Gonzalez. "We created myMIRAcle as a fun way to share it with others."

The getaway package includes an intimate, guided Mira Estate Vineyard hike, winery tour and catered luncheon personally hosted by Gustavo; a two-night stay at the luxury Archer Hotel in downtown Napa; a delicious dinner at Bottega Napa Valley in Yountville and a 12-bottle wine luggage suitcase from FlyWithWine. Also included are roundtrip airfare for four and limo service; the approximate value is $5,000. For full details, eligibility requirements and to enter to win please visit https://miranapa.com/press/mira-winery-announces-the-mymiracle-napa-wine-country-getaway/.

About Mira Winery: Miracles happen every day. Mira Winery—a name inspired by the Latin root of "miracle" and Greek for "destiny"—is a warm and welcoming family owned, 16-acre estate in the heart of the Napa Valley, farming vineyards that were first planted to grapes in 1885. Co-Founder/Winemaker Gustavo A. Gonzalez's long-held approach to winemaking is one of intention, precision and artistry. Using only sustainably farmed, 100% Napa Valley fruit, Gustavo allows each wine to reveal itself in its own time as a deliciously magical snapshot of a time and place, meant to be shared now and for years to come. Inspired by the divine proportions of the "Golden Ratio" from building to barrel, this innovative winery offers visitors both a naturally beautiful simplicity and a sense of mysteries yet to be uncovered.

Media Contact: Mia Malm, Malm Communications LLC

mia@malmcomm.com

(707) 266-1320

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mira-winery-offers-chance-to-win-a-mymiracle-napa-wine-country-getaway-301581139.html

SOURCE Mira Winery