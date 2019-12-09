Miral and Warner Bros. to Open World's First Warner Bros. Hotel on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in 2021

The USD 112 million WB Abu Dhabi hotel is now 40% complete and will showcase premium amenities and decor inspired by the Studio's unparalleled brand portfolio

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miral, Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, and Warner Bros. announced today that the world's first Warner Bros. branded hotel – The WB Abu Dhabi – is currently in development on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Set to open in 2021, construction of the USD 112 million hotel is well underway and is now 40% complete.

The WB Abu Dhabi will be located adjacent to the award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi theme park and is set to be a major addition to Yas Island's immersive hospitality and leisure attractions. The hotel will introduce a new international benchmark for hospitality experiences, offering Warner Bros. fans the unique opportunity of staying at a WB themed hotel while visiting the Island's other award-wining entertainment and leisure attractions.

With a design and concept inspired by the world-famous Warner Bros. brand, the hotel will offer premium amenities and deliver an elevated hospitality offering through distinctive experiences for leisure and business travelers.

Commenting on the development, H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said, "We are excited to announce the development of the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel, here on Yas Island. This is yet another step in our journey to position Yas Island as one of the top global destinations for entertainment, leisure and business. Our partnership with Warner Bros. is a unique collaboration that adds another dimension to the outstanding immersive experiences available on Yas Island."

Pam Lifford, President of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, commented, "Following the successful debut of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, we are thrilled to expand our presence in the region with the studio's first-ever branded hotel. This new venture will pay tribute to Warner Bros.' legacy of rich entertainment, offering fans a unique way to experience their favorite brands and characters."

The WB Abu Dhabi will feature more than 250 rooms over eight levels, with modern décor that celebrates Warner Bros.' extensive film and television library. The property's contemporary design will also include signature WB restaurants, a premier spa and fitness club, and a shaded rooftop pool where guests can take in Yas Island's distinctive skyline.

The hotel will provide families with a range of leisure amenities, including a child-friendly pool as well as indoor and outdoor Kid's Club options. While appealing to families, the hotel will also incorporate all the facilities that a broad spectrum of business and leisure guests could need, including a large ballroom, a range of high quality and adaptable meeting rooms, and a fully equipped fitness center and beauty parlor.

The WB Abu Dhabi, which is under license from Warner Bros. Consumer Products, hotel will complement Miral's rapidly growing portfolio of unique entertainment and leisure attractions across one of the top global destinations, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

About Miral

Miral is Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, Miral's assets encompass entertainment, hospitality, leisure, sport, dining, retail, and real estate destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and seven hotels, including the flagship Yas Hotel. For more information, visit http://www.miral.ae

About Warner Bros Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1041895/Miral.jpg