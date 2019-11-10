Mirati Therapeutics Presents Data From Ongoing Clinical Trials Of Sitravatinib In Combination With Nivolumab At The SITC 34th Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical stage targeted oncology company, today announced the presentation of initial data from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of sitravatinib in combination with nivolumab (OPDIVO®) in metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) patients with documented progression on a platinum-chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor. The data were presented in an oral presentation at the Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD. Preliminary results from the ongoing Phase 1 study of neoadjuvant sitravatinib combined with nivolumab in patients with resectable squamous cell carcinoma of the oral cavity (SNOW trial) were also presented in a poster session.

"Sitravatinib is a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that potently inhibits receptor tyrosine kinases, including TAM family receptors (TYRO3, Axl, Mer), that has the potential to increase responsiveness in patients whose tumors are resistant to checkpoint inhibitors. The initial efficacy data from the Phase 2 clinical trial presented today in patients with checkpoint refractory mUC is promising and extends the clinical benefit data beyond what has already been demonstrated by sitravatinib combined with nivolumab in checkpoint refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)," said Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mirati. "In addition, we are evaluating sitravatinib in patients who have progressed on checkpoint therapy, including those with NSCLC and renal cell cancer, and we continue to expand development efforts of sitravatinib through our collaboration with BeiGene in multiple indications including NSCLC, renal cell cancer, hepatocellular cancer, ovarian cancer, and gastric cancer."

The ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, an open-label, multi-cohort trial, is enrolling patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who had been previously treated with a platinum-chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor and had documented disease progression. Data from Cohort 1 of the trial were presented, where patients must have also received prior platinum-based chemotherapy. Trial objectives included tumor regression, safety and pharmacokinetics.

As of the data cut-off date of October 17, 2019, 22 patients were evaluable for response with at least one radiographic scan:



6/22 evaluable patients achieved a confirmed Complete Response (CR, 1 patient) or Partial Response (PR, 5 patients).

21/22 evaluable patients achieved a CR, PR or stable disease.

4 responding patients have been treated for more than 6 months.

The combination has been well-tolerated and most adverse events (AEs) were Grade 1 or 2.

Additionally, preliminary results from the Phase 1 SNOW trial (sitravatinib and nivolumab in oral cavity cancer window of opportunity study) were shown in a poster presentation. The preliminary data suggest that the combination of neoadjuvant sitravatinib and nivolumab is safe and active in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the oral cavity who are candidates for resection. As of the data cut-off date of October 9, 2019, 9 patients had been enrolled (1 is active and 8 are in follow-up). Tumor reduction was observed in all eight patients who were eligible for evaluation, including one complete pathological response. All patients received postoperative radiation therapy, and none required postoperative chemotherapy. With a median follow-up of 31.4 weeks, all patients are alive with no disease recurrence to date. In most patients, treatment with sitravatinib led to a decrease in myeloid-derived suppressor cells and a shift towards M1-type macrophages in the tumor microenvironment, supporting previous preclinical findings.

About Sitravatinib

Sitravatinib is a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that potently inhibits receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs), including TAM family receptors (TYRO3, Axl, Mer), split family receptors (VEGFR2, KIT) and RET. As an immuno-oncology agent, sitravatinib is being evaluated in combination with nivolumab (OPDIVO®), an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, in patients whose cancers have progressed despite treatment with a checkpoint inhibitor. Sitravatinib's potent inhibition of TAM and split family RTKs may overcome resistance to checkpoint inhibitor therapy through targeted reversal of an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, enhancing antigen-specific T cell response and expanding dendritic cell-dependent antigen presentation.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) is a San Diego-based clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing novel therapeutics that extend the lives of patients by directly addressing the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Mirati's lead drug candidate, sitravatinib, is designed to selectively target a spectrum of tyrosine kinases implicated in both tumor growth and the suppression of immune responses to tumors. Sitravatinib has demonstrated durable responses in lung cancer patients whose cancer has progressed despite treatment with checkpoint inhibitors - an area of significant unmet medical need. Sitravatinib is being evaluated in multiple clinical trials to treat patients who are refractory to prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, including a potentially registration-enabling Phase 3 trial of sitravatinib in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that is currently enrolling patients.

Mirati is also developing novel inhibitors of KRAS mutations including MRTX849, a potent and selective inhibitor of KRAS G12C. This previously difficult to drug target is present in approximately 14% of NSCLC adenocarcinomas, 4% of colorectal cancer as well as smaller percentages of several other difficult-to-treat cancers. MRTX849 is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a treatment for patients with KRAS G12C-positive tumors. Our research on G12C has led to breakthroughs in targeting other KRAS mutations including G12D which drives tumor growth in more patients than G12C and includes pancreatic, colorectal and other types of cancer. For more information, visit www.mirati.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release regarding the business of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. ("Mirati") that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation statements regarding Mirati's development plans and timelines, potential regulatory actions, the scope, timing and results of clinical trials, including without limitation the Phase 2 and Phase 1 clinical studies of sitravatinib in combination with nivolumab referenced above, and the potential benefits of and markets for Mirati's product candidates. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "would," "believe," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," and other similar terminology indicating future results. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of management and on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions based on information currently available to them, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation potential delays in development timelines, negative clinical trial results, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape, changes in the standard of care, as well as other risks detailed in Mirati's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Mirati undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

