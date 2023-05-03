Mirion Q1 Profit Beats Estimates, Revenues Up 11.6%: Reaffirms Guidance

(RTTNews) - Mirion (MIR) reported a net loss of $42.9 million in the first quarter, compared to a net loss of $19.0 million, last year. GAAP net loss per share was $0.22, compared to a loss of $0.10. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.06, compared to $0.10. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.05, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues increased 11.6% to $182.1 million, compared to $163.2 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $179.2 million in revenue.

Mirion reaffirmed guidance for the fiscal year and 12-month period ending December 31, 2023. The company continues to project: reported revenue growth of 6% - 9%; organic revenue growth of 4% - 7%; and adjusted EPS of $0.28 - $0.34.

