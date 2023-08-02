|
02.08.2023 15:00:25
Mirion Technologies Q2 Results Top Estimates; Boosts FY23 Revenue Outlook
(RTTNews) - Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR) reported Wednesday that net loss attributable to Mirion for the second quarter narrowed to $27.7 million or $0.14 per share from $58.6 million or $0.32 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.08 per share, compared to $0.13 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Total revenues for the quarter grew 12.2 percent to $197.2 million from $175.8 million in the same quarter last year.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.06 per share on revenues of $190.49 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.28 to $0.34 per share, on revenue growth of 8 to 10 percent, with organic revenue growth of 6 to 8 percent.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $0.28 to $0.34 per share, on revenue growth of 6 to 9 percent, with organic revenue growth of 4 to 7 percent.
The Street is currently looking for earnings of $0.31 per share on revenues of $774.87 million for the year.
