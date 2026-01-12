Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
12.01.2026 17:00:05
Mirum Director Sells $400K Amid 91% Stock Surge -- Here's What the Firm Expects for 2026
Saira Ramasastry, a director at Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM), executed the exercise of 5,000 stock options followed by an immediate open-market sale of the resulting shares for a total transaction value of $400,000 on Dec. 22, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($80.00); post-transaction value is $0 as no common shares remained after the transaction.* 1-year performance calculated using Dec. 22 as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
