Mirum Pharmaceuticals Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PM29 / ISIN: US6047491013

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27.09.2026 15:59:10

Mirum : FDA Approves Atebrioz For Rare Bone Disorder FOP In Patients Aged 12 And Older

(RTTNews) - Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) and Incyte (INCY) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Atebrioz (zilurgisertib) tablets for reducing the volume of new heterotopic ossification (HO) in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), a rare genetic disorder characterized by abnormal bone formation in muscles and connective tissues.

The approved treatment is administered orally once daily at a recommended dose of 100 mg.

Atebrioz was developed by Incyte and licensed to Mirum Pharmaceuticals for worldwide development and commercialization. The companies said the therapy will be distributed through Mirum Access Plus (MAP), a patient support program designed to help patients, caregivers and healthcare providers navigate treatment access and reimbursement.

The MAP program provides insurance coverage assistance, financial support for eligible patients, educational resources and personalized services aimed at improving treatment access. Atebrioz is expected to become commercially available in the United States in October, with eligible patients potentially paying as little as $0 per month through the program.

Outside the U.S., regulatory review of zilurgisertib is ongoing. A marketing authorization application has been submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), supported by data from Cohort 1 of the PROGRESS study involving patients aged 12 years and older.

The broader PROGRESS clinical development program continues to evaluate zilurgisertib in younger children with FOP. Enrollment has been completed in Cohort 2, which includes children aged 6 to under 12 years, while enrollment remains underway in Cohort 3, comprising children aged 2 to under 12 years.

The approval marks a significant milestone for patients living with FOP and expands treatment options for both adolescent and adult patients affected by the ultra-rare disease.

MIRM closed Friday's regular trading at $89.70 up $0.34 or 0.38%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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