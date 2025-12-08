Mirum Pharmaceuticals To Acquire Bluejay Therapeutics In Rare Liver Disease Expansion

(RTTNews) - Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) on Monday announced that it has agreed to acquire Bluejay Therapeutics in a deal valued at $620 million in cash and stock, adding brelovitug, a late-stage monoclonal antibody for chronic hepatitis delta virus, to its rare liver portfolio.

Brelovitug, which holds Breakthrough Therapy and PRIME designations, is currently part of the global AZURE Phase 3 program, with top-line results anticipated in the latter part of 2026.

Mirum mentioned that this acquisition boosts its position in the rare disease space and could lead to a fourth potential registrational readout within the next 18 months.

The deal is expected to finalize in early 2026, along with a $200 million private placement aimed at supporting development and commercialization.

MIRM is currently trading at $68.01, down $0.47 or 0.69 percent on the Nasdaq.