Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Mirum Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PM29 / ISIN: US6047491013

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.12.2025 16:54:34

Mirum Pharmaceuticals To Acquire Bluejay Therapeutics In Rare Liver Disease Expansion

(RTTNews) - Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) on Monday announced that it has agreed to acquire Bluejay Therapeutics in a deal valued at $620 million in cash and stock, adding brelovitug, a late-stage monoclonal antibody for chronic hepatitis delta virus, to its rare liver portfolio.

Brelovitug, which holds Breakthrough Therapy and PRIME designations, is currently part of the global AZURE Phase 3 program, with top-line results anticipated in the latter part of 2026.

Mirum mentioned that this acquisition boosts its position in the rare disease space and could lead to a fourth potential registrational readout within the next 18 months.

The deal is expected to finalize in early 2026, along with a $200 million private placement aimed at supporting development and commercialization.

MIRM is currently trading at $68.01, down $0.47 or 0.69 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs Reg S Accred Invmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs Reg S Accred Invmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs Reg S Accred Inv 57,50 -2,54% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs Reg S Accred Inv

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:52 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
17:47 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49
06.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX letztlich in Grün -- DAX zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Montag Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Zum Wochenbeginn wiesen die wichtigsten asiatischen Aktienmärkte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen