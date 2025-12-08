Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-

HBM Healthcare Investments Aktie

WKN: 984345 / ISIN: CH0012627250

08.12.2025 14:50:43

Mirum Pharmaceuticals to acquire HBM portfolio company Bluejay Therapeutics for up to USD 820 million

HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Partnership
Mirum Pharmaceuticals to acquire HBM portfolio company Bluejay Therapeutics for up to USD 820 million

08.12.2025 / 14:50 CET/CEST

HBM Healthcare Investments, an investment company focused on the healthcare sector, announces that the shareholders of its privately held portfolio company Bluejay Therapeutics have approved a takeover by Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MIRM). Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Mirum has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Bluejay for USD 250 million in cash and USD 370 million in Mirum common stock, plus potential tiered sales-based milestone payments of up to USD 200 million in cash.

HBM Healthcare Investments invested  USD 7 million into the Series C financing round of Bluejay Therapeutics in May 2024. Upon completion of the transaction, HBM Healthcare Investments will receive approximately USD 6 million in cash and Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares currently valued at USD 7 million. Additional payments of up to USD 3.7 million may be received in the future upon the achievement of the sales-based milestones.

Bluejay Therapeutics develops therapies for viral and liver diseases. The company is testing brelovitug, an antibody for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D and hepatitis B viral infections.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2241904

 
End of News EQS News Service

2241904  08.12.2025 CET/CEST

