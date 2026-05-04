Mirum Pharmaceuticals Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PM29 / ISIN: US6047491013

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04.05.2026 14:52:01

Mirum Pharma's Phase 2b Study Of Volixibat For Sclerosing Cholangitis Meets End Point, Shares Gain

(RTTNews) - Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM), Monday said that its VISTAS Phase 2b study evaluating Volixibat met primary endpoint in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis or PSC. The company said the result support the potential for Volixibat as the first treatment for cholestatic pruritus in patients with PSC.

Volixibat is an oral, minimally absorbed agent designed to selectively inhibit the ileal bile acid transporter.

In the pre-market, MIRM is currently at 99.99, up 3.46 points or 3.58 percent.

The VISTAS Phase 2b study included 158 patients and were assigned two cohorts. Patients in both cohorts were treated with volixibat 20 mg twice daily or placebo.

The study reported statistically significant improvements in pruritus were observed within two weeks of treatment and were also observed in the secondary cohort of patients with mild itch at baseline.

Cholestatic pruritus is one of the most common symptoms in PSC. The full results from the VISTAS Phase 2b study will be presented in a late-breaking oral presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver International Liver Congress on May 30.

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Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs Reg S Accred Inv 82,26 -0,07% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs Reg S Accred Inv

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