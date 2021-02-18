MISI and the Purdue University Manufacturing Extension Partnership Execute a CMMC Compliance Agreement

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MISI and the Purdue University Manufacturing Extension Partnership (Purdue MEP) executed an agreement to offer MISI's sensor grid and AWS GovCloud hosted CMMC continuous cybersecurity compliance and threat monitoring solutions to Purdue MEP customers.

MISI and the Purdue MEP collaborated for several months to test MISI sensors and its AWS GovCloud hosted Jensie continuous cyber compliance threat monitoring solution with several Purdue MEP defense industrial base (DIB) manufacturing suppliers.

As part of the agreement MISI will provide Purdue MEP customers as negotiated, subscriptions that include:

Plug and Play Cybersecurity sensors that map networks, continuously scans for cyber vulnerabilities and that can act as a log forwarder to the MISI MSOC (security operations center). Sensors can assess IT, IoT and OT/control systems vulnerabilities.

Automated system security plan (SSP) template generation.

AWS GovCloud, Cloud-hosted MISI MSOC, a security operations center (SOC) that leverages the Elastic SIEM and other tools.

Access to the Jensie AWS GovCloud platform that provides NIST and CMMC compliance tracking support, and continuous cybersecurity vulnerability tracking and remediation. Also available are semi-automated penetration testing capabilities.

CMMC-AB Registered Practitioner (RP) and experienced NIST compliance virtual coaching. MISI is a CMMC-AB Registered provider Organization (RPO).

Since the launch of the service late last year, MISI has signed up over 50 defense industrial base suppliers across the US as well as working relationships with other Manufacturing Extension Partnership organizations. MISI also is supporting DoD Mentor Protégé companies with similar services and solutions.

About Purdue MEP

Purdue Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) provides high-value solutions to help Indiana businesses maximize their success. As advocates for Indiana's thousands of manufacturers, the Purdue MEP staff identifies areas of improvement, streamlines processes and, ultimately, increases competitiveness. Purdue MEP serves over 500 companies annually by implementing continuous improvement principles in the areas of productivity, growth, and technology.

About MISI

MISI is a 501C4 cyber mission accelerator and rapid innovation organization. The company operates collaboration and conference spaces, critical infrastructure, zero trust labs along with manufacturing simulators, physical and virtual cyber ranges staffed by former DoD and industry offensive and defensive cyber experts. MISI has nationwide and international partnerships with top cybersecurity solution providers and experts and works with leading universities. MISI customers include the US Cyber Command, the National Security Agency (NSA), the Joint Artificial Intelligence Agency, the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), the Defense Cybersecurity Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) as well as others.

Armando Seay

Co-Founder and Member Board of Directors, MISI

Director Supply Chain and Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity

Director MISI DoD Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Programs

aseay@misi.tech

410-456-2398

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/misi-and-the-purdue-university-manufacturing-extension-partnership-execute-a-cmmc-compliance-agreement-301231354.html

SOURCE Maryland Innovation & Security Institute