Miss Exxon's Run-Up? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks To Like More

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2020 was a tough year for ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and the broader oil and gas industry. Supply outpaced demand as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on energy prices. In 2020, energy was the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500, and ExxonMobil stock reached its lowest levels since 2003. At its worst point, ExxonMobil's market cap fell below Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). This is hard to believe considering today -- less than two years later -- ExxonMobil has a market cap above $320 billion and Zoom is worth less than $40 billion. Energy stocks were the best performing sector in 2021, and have so far been the best industry in 2022 as oil prices approached $100 per barrel. Yet there are still bargain stocks in the oil and gas space. Midstream giants Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ: PAA) remain a good value for long-term investors. Here 's what makes each energy stock a great buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading