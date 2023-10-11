|
11.10.2023 14:45:00
Missed Nvidia? 2 Promising AI Stocks to Buy Now
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a pivotal technology, with McKinsey & Company's research predicting that by 2030 70% of global enterprises will implement AI.Understandably, shares of AI-driven, accelerated-computing giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up by nearly 200% in 2023 despite a slight dip in the last few weeks. However, given the company's current valuation of 33 times its past year's sales, the stock's potential future growth seems to be mostly priced in.Instead, investors might wish to consider two other stocks: Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and SentinelOne (NYSE: S), which are not only less expensive but also are at the forefront of the ongoing AI transformation. Here's why these stocks could post solid gains in the coming months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!