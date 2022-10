Missed Out on Alphabet? My Best Artificial Intelligence Stock To Buy and Hold.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, continues to rely heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. AI supercharged Google's self-proclaimed mission to "organize the world's information and make it universally acceptable and usable," keeping it ahead of the competition. Hence, the technology deserves some credit for its $1.3 trillion market cap.And investors can still find AI-driven opportunities in smaller growth stocks with huge potential. For those who feel they missed out on the Alphabet growth story, they might want to take a closer look at Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR).Continue reading