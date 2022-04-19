|
19.04.2022 14:15:00
Missed Out on Amazon? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
E-commerce giant Amazon is one of the best-performing stocks to have ever listed on the public markets. If you purchased shares in the company on its initial public offering (IPO) day in 1997 and held on, you'd be sitting on a return of over 174,200%. In other words, an investment of $10,000 back then would be worth $17.4 million today. As consumers spend an increasing amount of money online, it can be wise to assess which companies might benefit next. Three Motley Fool contributors think Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) are top candidates to soar higher amid the ongoing e-commerce boom. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
