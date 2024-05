Missed Out on Amazon? Buy MercadoLibre Stock Instead

Many investors lament missing out on Amazon. Few predicted it would evolve from an online bookseller into a retail behemoth. Nobody could have predicted that it would pioneer a cloud computing business.The list of those with regrets includes Warren Buffett, who said he was "too dumb" to invest before buying shares in 2019. This shows that missed opportunities are also a problem for the most seasoned investors.Fortunately for investors, Amazon is not the only e-commerce conglomerate, and others have emerged outside of North America. Given its successes, a second-chance e-commerce stock has emerged in Latin America with MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel