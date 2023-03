Missed Out on Amazon? My Best Cloud Stock to Buy and Hold.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have rallied nearly 600% over the past 10 years. Most of those gains occurred after the company started to separately disclose the growth of its cloud business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), in 2015.That marked a major turning point for Amazon because it revealed that it could subsidize the expansion of its lower-margin e-commerce business with its higher-margin cloud revenue. AWS also remained the world's largest cloud infrastructure platform by a wide margin, and that scale enabled it to generate consistent profits as its closest competitors -- Microsoft's Azure and Alphabet's Google Cloud -- failed to break even.