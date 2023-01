Missed Out on Amazon? My Best E-Commerce Stock to Buy and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has put up record stock returns since going public in the late 1990s. Shares are up 99,000% on an all-time basis even after a huge drawdown in 2022, which is more than 100x the returns you would have gotten by investing in the S&P 500 over that time period.The e-commerce pioneer has ridden the consumer transition from in-person to online shopping and has become one of the world's largest companies in the process. But Amazon is not the only e-commerce stock. If you want to buy other e-commerce stocks to ride this global retail transition, look no further than Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), which recently had its initial public offering. Here's why it is my favorite e-commerce stock to buy right now. Continue reading