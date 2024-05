Missed Out on AppLovin? Buy PubMatic Instead.

Up more roughly 700% since the end of 2022, AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) stock might look a bit intimidating to jump into now. There may not be enough near-term upside left to tap, while the potential for profit-taking is huge.If you're not keen on AppLovin and feel like you've missed the easy gains with it, but are interested in plugging into the same core craze that catapulted AppLovin shares over the course of the past year and a half, consider taking on a stake in PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM). Although it's also well up from its late-October low, it's clearly got plenty more room to run higher.These companies are not in the exact same business, but they're both capitalizing on the same group of people: an audience of active internet users that will respond to the occasional web advertisement.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel