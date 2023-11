Missed Out on Artificial Intelligence? My Best AI Stock to Buy and Hold

Investors will likely remember 2023 as the year artificial intelligence (AI) captured the market's attention. Following a brutal sell-off in the 2022 bear market, it was the AI stocks, and specifically the potential of generative AI to boost productivity in multiple industries, that led the market's comeback efforts in 2023.Consequently, most of the low-hanging AI fruit has already been picked. However, patient investors who can tolerate some risk might have an opportunity to reach a little higher and grab some Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST). Here's why this stock is a buy-and-hold candidate.Upstart requires patience and risk tolerance primarily because of the economy and interest rates. Both factors have negatively affected Upstart, as evidenced by its failure to meet its own revenue and earnings expectations in the third quarter of 2023. Upstart's headwinds at the moment are bad enough that management reduced its guidance for Q4.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel