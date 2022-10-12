|
Missed Out On Axsome Therapeutics? My Best Biotech Stock to Buy and Hold
Axsome Therapeutics wowed investors when it soared more than 80% this year through August. Investors cheered Axsome's first steps in the world of product commercialization. The biotech company has given up a lot of that gain, but it continues to defy the bear market.If you missed out on that major movement, don't worry. Other stocks may get a lift from excitement about new products. And one of them in particular makes the perfect stock to buy and hold. I'm talking about Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Let's find out why.Vertex is best known for its leadership in the world of cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment. The company sells four CF drugs, and the latest is driving blockbuster revenue. Trikafta generated more than $5.6 billion in product revenue last year. And that resulted in a profit of $2.3 billion.Continue reading
