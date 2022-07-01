|
Missed Out on Bitcoin? 1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Now
Bitcoin has soared more than 500% over the past two years. But that pales compared to the cryptocurrency's gain over time. Since its launch, Bitcoin has climbed more than 3,300%. If you missed out on getting in early on the world's biggest cryptocurrency, you may be regretting it right now -- but don't.Some newer players also offer great potential. And it's not too late to invest in them early in their story. In fact, some have already joined the ranks of top cryptocurrencies. A perfect example is Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA). This young digital asset already is the world's eighth biggest by market value. Here's why Cardano is a good choice to buy now.First, a bit of background on Cardano. It's a blockchain with a native token called ADA. Charles Hoskinson, a co-founder of crypto giant Ethereum, also is a creator of Cardano. So there is a good deal of experience behind this cryptocurrency.Continue reading
