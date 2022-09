Missed Out on Bitcoin? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cryptocurrency markets have seen better days. But if you invested in the world's biggest cryptocurrency right after its launch, you're still way ahead of the game. Bitcoin has soared more than 3,250% since 2009. Even if you invested in Bitcoin at a later time, you still may be looking at double- or triple-digit gains.But what if you didn't? Well, if you missed out on Bitcoin in its early days, don't despair. Right now is a great time to get in on young cryptocurrency players that may follow in Bitcoin's footsteps -- by offering growth over the long term. A perfect example is Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA). Cardano is celebrating its fifth anniversary in a way that should please users and investors. The blockchain is launching an upgrade this week: the Vasil hard fork. This should add to Cardano's speed and efficiency. And that should help it attract even more developers and users.Continue reading