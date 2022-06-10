|
Missed Out on Bitcoin? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Despite all of the volatility, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been an incredible investment for those who have bought and held long term. Over the last five years, Bitcoin is up 1,120% and in that time it's become known as a form of digital gold. If you missed out on Bitcoin there are still cryptocurrencies that will play a big part of our future. But the future of blockchains may not be digital gold, but rather utility that could be disruptive to everything from payment networks to the metaverse. And Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is a blockchain worth investing in today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
