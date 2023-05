Missed Out on C3.ai? My Best AI Stock to Buy and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) took investors on a wild ride after its IPO in December 2020. The enterprise AI software company went public at $42 per share, more than quadrupled to its all-time high of $177.47 in the same month, but now trades at around $17.The bulls were initially impressed by C3.ai's rapid revenue growth, catchy ticker symbol, and exposure to the expanding AI market. But C3.ai only expects its revenue to rise 4%-5% in fiscal 2023 (which ended last month), compared to its 38% growth in fiscal 2022, and it should remain deeply unprofitable for the foreseeable future.