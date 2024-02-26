|
26.02.2024 12:45:00
Missed Out on CRISPR Therapeutics? My Best Gene-Editing Stock to Buy and Hold
The hunt for winning biotech stocks never truly ends, and it's easy to see why. Over the last five years, shares of the gene-editing company CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) are up by 146%, easily topping the market's return of 94%. The company recently succeeded in its bid to commercialize a gene therapy for a pair of rare hereditary blood diseases.As smart investors know, the heyday of gene editing has barely begun, so there's likely to be riches in store for those who can pick tomorrow's star performers. But the next great gene-editing stock won't be in the same vein as CRISPR Therapeutics, so what's the best contender to buy and hold right now?My money's on Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ: CRBU), and here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
