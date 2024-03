Missed Out on Eli Lilly? 3 Healthcare Stocks With Big Catalysts on the Horizon.

Eli Lilly has been on a roll. The big drugmaker won U.S. regulatory approval for weight loss drug Zepbound in November 2023. Over the last 12 months, Lilly's share price has skyrocketed more than 140%. Lilly has also claimed the mantle of the biggest healthcare company in the world based on market cap. Don't worry if you feel as if you've missed out on Lilly's remarkable rise, though. Here are three healthcare stocks with big catalysts on the horizon.There are currently no therapies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease that affects an estimated 6% of Americans. That could soon change. The FDA set a PDUFA date of March 14, 2024, for deciding on accelerated approval for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ: MDGL) resmetirom in treating NASH patients with liver fibrosis.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel