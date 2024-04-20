|
20.04.2024 14:30:00
Missed Out on Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk? This Small Biotech Has a Promising GLP-1 Drug With Significant Potential
Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are two of the biggest names in healthcare thanks in large part to some promising weight-loss drugs in their respective portfolios. In the past 12 months, Eli Lilly has doubled in value, while Novo Nordisk's stock is up around 50%. Those who haven't invested in these stocks may be inclined to pass on them given their high valuations now -- both are worth more than $500 billion.There are other ways to invest in the growing weight-loss market, however. Provided that you're willing to take on some risk, one small biotech company is showing promise and could lead to some significant returns if its efforts work out.By now, you may have heard of Zepbound and Wegovy, or perhaps Ozempic, which is a diabetes medication people have been using for weight loss. But there's another weight-loss drug which isn't approved yet that investors should be keeping an eye on: pemvidutide.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
